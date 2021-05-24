Marvel Studios just released the long-awaited first trailer for Eternals, offering a look at the film’s impressive ensemble cast.

Set to follow an immortal alien race who emerge after living in hiding for thousands of years, Eternals is one of four new Marvel Cinematic Universe films set to land in theaters this year. Soundtracked by Skeeter Davis’ version of “The End of the World,” the trailer doesn’t give away too much in the way of plot, but does introduce the diverse cast of characters, while teasing some of the huge set-pieces fans of the MCU have come to expect.

The all-star ensemble includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan, and Don Lee. Eternals is directed and co-written by the Academy Award-winning Chloé Zhao, who just won Best Picture and Best Director for Nomadland. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige recently expressed how impressed he was by Zhao’s talent, and couldn’t believe that some recent footage he saw didn’t contain any VFX. “Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside — really impressive stuff,” Feige said.

Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 5, and will be preceded by Black Widow on July 9, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 3. The third MCU Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will follow on Dec. 17.

Watch the trailer up top.