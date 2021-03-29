Kim Kardashian just had a pretty great mail day.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share a box of goodies she received from movie star Gwyneth Paltrow, who doubles as the founder of lifestyle brand Goop.

Instead of a box of chocolates, Paltrow sent Kim a box labeled “Kim’s box of tricks,” featuring a double-sided wand vibrator, two bottles of lubricant, and a candle labeled “This Smell’s Like Kim’s Orgasm.”

Kim herself was pretty stoked to open the package, writing on Instagram that she’s “never been more excited honestly… for, the candle.”

“Thank you Gwyneth, I love you,” she wrote. “Thanks Goop.”

Of course, the variety of candles – despite featuring Kim’s name on this specialty version – isn’t anything new. In 2020, Gwyneth created a popular $75 Goop candle that smelled like her orgasm, after previously selling out of the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ variant.

Outside of getting sex toys in the mail from some famous friends, Kim is ready to celebrate a new chapter with the soon-to-be ending of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the final season, viewers will be able to learn more about her divorce from Kanye West, and possibly more about her current law studies.