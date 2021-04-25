Kim Kardashian took to social media to thank Joe Biden for finally recognizing that the 1915 mass murder of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire was a genocide.

“After more than a century of fighting for truth and acknowledgment, today the Armenian people received the recognition we have all been hoping and praying for,” Kim wrote. “I’m so proud of my heritage, proud of the Armenian communities and grateful to President Biden for granting every Armenian this day, and this truth.”

“I will continue to honor and remember those we lost every year on this day, but now with the hope that after recognizing the genocide we will never again allow atrocities of the past to be repeated,” she added. “Thank you President Biden for your courage to speak the truths other chose not to.”

This past weekend marked the 106th anniversary of the mass murder of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire, where over one million Armenians were subject to ethnic cleansing from 1915 to 1917.

Biden acknowledged the event as the Armenian genocide on Saturday. “Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,” he wrote in a statement.

“Today, as we mourn what was lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future—toward the world that we wish to build for our children. A world unstained by the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where all people are able to pursue their lives in dignity and security,” Biden said. “Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.”