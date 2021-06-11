Just two episodes after fans found out that she failed the baby bar exam, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has again failed her first-year law exam.

During Thursday night’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale, Kim shared an update about her second attempt at the test.

“I failed! F–k! I failed,” the 40-year-old told her lawyers on the phone. “This is really annoying.”

Kim says she failed with a score of 463, which is slightly lower than the 474 she got on her first attempt at the test. Students need a 560 to pass.

The “baby bar” is a test in California for first-year legal students who are not taking classes at accredited schools, such as Kardashian, who is learning under a private tutor.

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim explained in KUWTK’s May 26 episode. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one is actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

“I am a failure,” Kim continued. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

In 2019, Kim began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with plans of taking the bar in 2022.