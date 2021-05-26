Just two years after she announced that she was studying to become a lawyer, Kim Kardashian has shared an update on how she did on her first-year law exam.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s (May 26) Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kim reveals that she did not pass the baby bar exam.

“So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” Kim tells sisters Kourtney and Khloe in the clip.

In order to pass the exam, the reality star needed a score of 560, but she ended up getting a score of 474.

“If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim continues in a confessional. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

The announcement arrives two years after Kim began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with plans of taking the bar in 2022.

“I am a failure,” Kim expressed in the clip. “I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Kim’s sisters applauded her on her efforts, giving her props for chasing such a prestigious achievement.

“I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless,” Kourtney said of their late father, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr. “Just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”