Kim Kardashian is praising her nephew Mason Disick for being an “insightful king” after he reached out to her over her daughter North West’s recent TikTok livestream.

As you may or may not recall, North made headlines this week after going live on the platform, ultimately resulting in Kim reminding her (during the livestream itself) that she’s not allowed to do such a thing.

Amid Instagram Stories updates commemorating Mason and Reign’s birthdays on Tuesday, Kim shared screenshots of texts she received from the former. “Now Mason is so mature!” she wrote when sharing one screenshot. “An insightful king.” In the text, 12-year-old Mason reflected on his own regrets regarding social media.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect north but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason wrote. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian

In another Stories update, Kim shared a screenshot of her response, adding that Mason is also “a helpful king.” Kim is seen responding in the text by saying she appreciated him “looking out” for North, adding that she agrees.

“She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it,” she wrote.

Mason agreed, saying, “I’d love to talk to her about it. Next time I come over maybe.”

Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian

Elsewhere amid birthday-marking IG updates, Kim lovingly referred to Mason as “the OG cousin” in the family.

“I’m loving who you are becoming,” she said in that post. “You are so protective over all of your cousins and family.”

Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian

Earlier this week, Kim celebrated passing California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, a.k.a. the “baby bar” exam. Per the SKIMS co-founder, she was told by “top lawyers” that her journey was “close to impossible.” Telling her fans they too should never give up, even when “holding on by a thread,” Kim added that she knew her late father Robert Kardashian—whose own career in law received national attention thanks to his work during the O.J. Simpson trial of 1995—would be “so proud” of her.