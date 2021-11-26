Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more.

After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.

From there, the duo shared an adorable dance to Adele’s No. 1 hit single, “Easy On Me,” while showing Kanye some love by showing off a pair of Yeezys set to West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track “Power.”

In other news, sources told Page Six last week that Kim and Pete Davidson are “officially” in the “casually dating” phase. “Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” one “insider” told the outlet.

The same source also alleged that Davidson has expressed his desire to not see “anyone else” at the moment. Among the other source-delivered comments are that Kardashian is “super into” Davidson, the SNL comedian “makes her laugh” when they’re together, and the two currently have intentions on continuing to see each other despite living in different parts of the country.

Read everything you need to know about Kim and Pete’s relationship here.