Kim Kardashian says a “false narrative” is being circulated about her and Travis Barker, the remarkably prolific drummer who’s currently dating her sister.

Amid an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, Kim was asked if she had ever hooked up with the ubiquitous blink-182 musician, which—as previously reported—has apparently been alleged by the Barker Wellness founder’s ex-wife and fellow former Meet the Barkers star Shanna Moakler.

“NO!” Kardashian said when responding to the fan’s question on IG. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Court.”

Barker hasn’t publicly addressed any of this. Earlier this week, however, he did tell fans on Twitter he planned on “only talking thru my drums all 2021” and later pointed out that “silence is also an answer.”

Earlier this month, an alleged DM screenshot started making the rounds in which Moakler was seen saying she divorced Barker “because I caught him having an affair with Kim.” Later, the former Miss USA told TMZ that she wanted to thank Kim and Kourtney “for destroying my family twice.”

Meanwhile, Travis and Kourtney have maintained a tight hold on the celebrity couples news cycle, thanks in large part to endlessly commentated content of this variety:

In recent months, Barker has been releasing new music on a weekly basis, including with his Tickets to My Downfall collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. A new blink album is also in the works, marking the Matt Skiba-assisted band’s first new full-length since 2019’s Nine.

