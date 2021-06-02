Khloé Kardashian is threatening legal action against the woman claiming Tristan Thompson is the father of her child.

Kimberly Alexander has claimed for quite some time that Thompson is the dad, which prompted him to file a lawsuit against her last year. It was said at the time by his lawyers that a DNA test proved he wasn’t the father of Alexander’s child, despite her continued claims. In recent months, Alexander has repeatedly made these parentage claims, also suggesting Thompson is cheating on Khloé.

Prior to Alexander’s allegations, Khloé and Tristan split in 2019 after he allegedly had an affair with Jordyn Woods. TMZ reports Kardashian has now also threatened legal action against Alexander, and has filed a cease-and-desist letter against her.

Alexander recently shared a doctored screenshot of her DMs as @kimcakery305 that showed a message from the Kardashian. Alexander admitted to faking the screenshot, which actually showed messages she sent to Khloé but received no response.

“You put words in her mouth that she never said and that she wouldn’t say. You faked the whole thing. And you have now publicly admitted it,” the cease-and-desist letter reads.

Khloé Kardashian’s lawyer Lynda Goldman said the child in question was seven at the time Thompson took two paternity tests, both of which came back negative. Alexander has claimed the tests were carried out in a lab that was a “Kardashian-affliated facility,” which Goldman shot down as nothing more than a conspiracy theory.

“It is no such thing,” Goldman said. “It is one of the most reputable labs in the country, and your own lawyers approved it and accepted the test results.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian has sent a cease-and-desist to Alexander, previously threatening legal action last year around the same time Thompson filed a libel suit. Khloé is asking for Alexander to stop defaming her and contacting her on social media or elsewhere, otherwise she will file a lawsuit.