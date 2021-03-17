Despite it looking like Chris Evans’ time as Captain America was over at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, a report in January claimed that he was in early talks to reprise the role. Though you’re free to drive yourself nuts overthinking whether or not it’s a smoke screen, here was Evans’ response:

On Wednesday, meaning more than two months after that report came out, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige chimed in. In short, he pretty clearly intimated that it’s not happening. That line from the sentence preceding Evans’ above tweet still applies, but now we’d advise against it.

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself,” Feige said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The rumor had stemmed from a report by Deadline that said Evans was in talks to return in the Steve Rogers role, though in the short term that part would probably be something similar to the appearances made by Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The report added that Evans could be back in “at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film.”

Fellow inhabitants of the overall Marvel, and more specific Captain America, cinematic universe(s), Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) also publicly claimed the (now dismissed) report on Evans had caught them off guard.

“I was actually fishing [when the Chris Evans report came out],” Mackie said. “When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, ‘Hey, man! Did you see this shit?!’ I’ve been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he’s a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he’s a fan.

“Marvel’s so secretive, and it’s so ridiculous about what we know and what we don’t know. I have no idea. The dude at the dock selling me shrimp knows more about what’s going on with Marvel than I do.”

Adding to that, Stan said “Anything is possible, right? I saw [Evans] tweeted something about it. So, I don’t know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn’t know what to make of it. And I truly don’t have any intel on that. I feel like you can’t ever think of the words ‘Captain America’ without thinking about Chris Evans. He’s done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he’s always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show.”