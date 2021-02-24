Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige stoked a ton of fan enthusiasm during a Disney+ panel at the TCAs on Wednesday. We know the word of the president of one of the most expansive entertainment empires ever carries a ton of weight, so his hints about the future of favorites like Deadpool and Jessica Jones is bound to have MCU fans salivating.

Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 is currently in the works during a question about whether Marvel would look to create more adult content. Initially, he stuck to the party line that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is intended for children and adults, noting they’ve always been able to tell the stories they want to tell in less explicit ways. Then came the Deadpool exception and threequel mention.

“I think we target everything we’re doing for kids and adults, so I think your question is more adult or R-rated,” Feige said, per Deadline. “Other than Deadpool, which has already established itself as a certain genre and a certain rating, that we already said we would not mess with when we started working on Deadpool—which we have—other than that, we haven’t encountered a story or a storyline or a character’s journey that a PG-13, or the tone, or the ratings we’ve been using up to this point has prevented us. We haven’t been held back by [PG-13]. If we ever are, then certainly there can be a discussion that can be had now that there are other [outlets]. But that just hasn’t been the case. We’ve told all the stories that we wanted to with the tonality and the rating we have now.”

The facts about the third Deadpool film have been sparse, beyond the hiring of Bob’s Burgers masterminds Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin as writers.

And if vague hints/mind control are your thing, Feige also implied a possible future for the Jessica Jones series that originated as a Netflix original in partnership with Marvel. “I think we probably could do it, I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us. There’s always rumors online about things reverting, sometimes that’s true, sometimes it’s not, but I’m not exactly sure of the exact contracts but perhaps someday,” Feige said.

In more concrete terms, Disney+ revealed the release date for upcoming Star Wars and MCU series. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will come May 4 while the Loki standalone series begins its run on June 11.