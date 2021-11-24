Keanu Reeves, who is set to reprise his role of Neo in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, said “it would be an honor” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new video interview with Esquire, which you can check out up top, Reeves fielded a question about the chances of him ever being in the MCU.

“Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse... It would be an honor,” the John Wick actor and star of Esquire’s Winter issue said. “There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s really ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Back in 2019, Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige said that Reeves gets hit up “for almost every film we make” while at a presser for Spider-Man: Far From Home. He added, “I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

It’s also not the first time that Reeves has talked about wanting to work with Marvel. In 2018, the actor said that he’d “love to play Wolverine.” In 2019, it was reported that Reeves turned down the chance to play Yon-Rogg​​​​​​​ in Captain Marvel so that he could work on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Matrix Resurrections, which in addition to Reeves will star Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas​​​​​​​, is set to drop next month on December 22, 2021.

Stay tuned for any developments regarding Reeves and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.