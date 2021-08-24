Jordyn Woods has shared some new thoughts about the act of being “canceled,” with many interpreting the remarks to be a nod to past issues with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

During a recent episode of MTV’s newly revived Cribs, the 2020 Masked Singer contestant was in the middle of giving a tour of her four-bedroom California home—complete with a Birkin collection—when her mother alerted her to the arrival of a number of packages.

Among the packages was a shipment of merch, including t-shirts emblazoned with phrases like “Oh shit, I’ve been canceled” and “Please don’t cancel me.”

Opening the shipment, as seen in full here, prompted Woods to elaborate on the idea of being canceled.

“They tried it,” Woods said. “I’ve already been in this position. … I truly believe the only person that can cancel you is god. And god isn’t gonna cancel you.”

At this point, Woods’ mother also chimed in, showing support for her daughter’s comments. “That’s the truth,” her mother Elizabeth Woods said.

Back in June, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner briefly spoke on their feelings toward Jordyn Woods, with the former saying she doesn’t hold “any grudge” against Woods over the widely covered cheating scandal that ultimately included both a Red Table Talk appearance and a lie detector test.

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” Kardashian said at the time.