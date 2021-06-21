Years after the alleged Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal first made headlines, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have opened up about their current feelings towards their former friend.

The two sisters—alongside the rest of the Kardashian clan—spoke with host Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special’s second part, with the pair sharing how they feel about Jordyn now.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Khloé said about her alleged linkup with Khloé’s on-again partner. “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn.”

She added that she has to “forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.” And she also elaborated on the potential of Kylie patching up her former friendship with Woods.

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” she said. “And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

As for Kylie, the reality star-turned-mogul said it was difficult to see her family and Jordyn part ways.

“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Also in the interview, Khloé cleared the air on surgery rumors, adding that Cohen was the “first person” to ask her about her nose in an interview and that while there’s been talks of “her third face transplant,” she’s only had “one nose job” by Dr. Raj Kanodia.