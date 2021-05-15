Joe Exotic is still seeking a pardon, particularly now that he thinks he has prostate cancer.

While his diagnosis hasn’t yet been confirmed by a doctor, he told TMZ that his PSA count was high for this specific type of cancer. “The prison has approved testing to verify what state it is in.”

In the meantime, he’s hoping Joe Biden or Kamala Harris can become involved and help him go home so he can receive treatment. Exotic’s lawyer, John Phillips, told the publication that Exotic will be further examined in prison, but there isn’t much that can be done while he’s locked up. Phillips is still attempting to get Exotic another trial.

“I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat,” Exotic told TMZ. “I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence.”

Back in April, Carole Baskin offered to help Exotic get his 22-year sentence reduced if he supports their Big Cat Public Safety Act and no longer breeds tigers. Exotic accepted Baskin’s offer and told them to call Biden and let him know that Exotic backs the bill—if, it seems, he gets the pardon. He previously tried to get Trump to pardon him but was unsuccessful.