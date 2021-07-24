Bennifer has made things Instagram official. And Twitter official.

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez shared her first comeback snap with boyfriend Ben Affleck—who she’s been spotted out with throughout the last several months—for their long-awaited debut photo together on IG and Twitter. And it isn’t just your average photo either, as the two are pictured kissing each other on Jen’s 52nd birthday.

“5 2,” J Lo writes alongside a heart emoji. “what it do.”

The power couple’s display of affection was the fourth slide of a string of photos Lopez posted for her special day, including three other bikini shots as she rocks a large hat while standing on a yacht. She also showed off her b-day look in an additional video posted to the app right after.

Of course, the famous pair were previously seen sharing a kiss for the first time since they reunited back in mid-June, while enjoying a Malibu dinner as a couple. Dating rumors began in April, shortly after Jen called it quits with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.

It’s been a long road to get to Insta official for Ben and Jen, as the pair first split in 2004 after two years of dating and an engagement. Keep up with Complex’s timeline of their relationship here.