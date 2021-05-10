Nearly two decades after the rise and subsequent fall of the Bennifer empire, recent Raya jokes recipient Ben Affleck and Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez reportedly took a weeklong vacation together.

Though it’s really none of our business, an E! News report on Monday claimed the former couple—who starred together in Martin Brest’s widely derided 2003 film Gigli—arrived separately at the VAX LIVE event in Los Angeles on May 2 before later leaving together for the Yellowstone Club in Montana.

At that point, per the sources-filled report, they vacationed together in a “just the two of them” capacity.

According to one source, whose thoughts on recent Snyder Cut developments were peculiarly not mentioned in Monday’s report, Affleck and Lopez have “been in touch” on an occasional basis in the years since their split. Famously, the Bennifer era was brought to a swift close in late 2003 shortly before the couple was planned to wed.

The same source also alleged that chemistry between the two recently hit “unreal” levels.

“Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month,” the source said. “It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

In January, it was reported that Affleck and Ana de Armas—with whom the Argo director stacked up a number of Dunkin-related memes—had split. Lopez, meanwhile, confirmed the end of her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in a joint statement last month.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and Rodriguez told Today at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Full-blown Bennifer revival or not, now’s as good of a time as any to revisit this vintage gem:

And for a shift back to present day, try this: