During a recent interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston revealed she had to cut ties with a few people in her life over their vaccination status.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” Aniston told the magazine. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” she continued. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion—but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Aniston’s comments aren’t surprising. Last summer, the 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to urge her followers to wear a mask.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,” she wrote in a 2020 post. “But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down…jobs are being lost…health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

Back in May, Aniston revealed she received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now,” the Friends star captioned a photo sharing the news. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”