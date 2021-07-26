Issa Rae has announced her marriage to fiancé Louis Diame, joking to her Instagram followers early Monday that the wedding marked an “impromptu photo shoot in a custom [Vera Wang] dress.”

In the post, which also included a number of photos shot by Lauren Fair, the Insecure co-creator and star also joked that her friends showed up to offer their assistance but were all “sooooo embarrassed” after realizing they were all “coincidentally” wearing the same dress.

“Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she said.

In a press release, Vera Wang noted that Rae wore custom Vera Wang Haute to her wedding in the South of France on July 25. Rae selected a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown, complete with hand-placed Chantilly lace accented by hand-sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel-length veil also outfitted with hand-placed Chantilly lace.

For the reception, Rae wore a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown and a layered tulle skirt with a front slit.