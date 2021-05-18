HBO Max announced a pair of new projects from Insecure creator and star Issa Rae on Tuesday.

An eight-episode order has been given to Project Greenlight, which sees Rae and Miramax reinventing the acclaimed documentary series that previously chronicled the feature-length debuts of up-and-coming filmmakers for four seasons. The original incarnation of the show, save for its third season, aired on HBO and was produced by (and occasionally featured) Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The new take on the series will focus on the next generation of talented women filmmakers as they are given a shot at directing their first feature. Rae will appear in each episode in an executive producer capacity, offering mentorship to the filmmakers. The finished film will later premiere on HBO Max.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent,” Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release on Tuesday. “Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Also announced Tuesday was Sweet Life: Los Angeles, an unscripted series from Rae that’s set to launch this summer.

The show promises an “honest and unique” look at life in the heart of South Los Angeles for a group of young, ambitious Black friends in their mid-20s.

“We’re so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life,” Rae said of the new project. “We hope the HBO Max audience will relate to and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we have.”

On the day of both new projects being announced, Vanity Fair dropped a new interview with Rae. Peep that here.