Sonic the Hedgehog is pretty fast, but the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie can’t get here fast enough, especially now that Idris Elba has revealed he’s involved.

The actor took to social media on Tuesday, where he very cryptically announced that he’ll be voicing one of the franchise’s most popular characters, Knuckles.

“Knock, knock,” Idris wrote alongside the hashtags #SonicMovie2 and #Knuckles.

The news of Idris’ involvement in the film comes over a year after Paramount Pictures confirmed that a sequel was in the works. As early as January 2020, the film’s star, Jim Carrey, said he’d be game to take on a second film with the little blue guy as he stars as Dr. Robotnik.

“I wouldn’t mind going to do another one because it was so much fun, first of all, and a real challenge to try to convince people that I have a triple-digit IQ,” the actor said. “There is so much room, you know, Robotnik has not reached his apotheosis.”