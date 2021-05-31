Howard University is reportedly planning to launch a masterclass inspired by the late Chadwick Boseman, who graduated from the school in 2000.

Per TMZ, the school’s president Wayne Frederick said work has begun on plans to roll out a masterclass at the recently re-established and renamed Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. Prior to his death in 2020, the acclaimed actor approached the school with an idea for a program that would help students grasp an understanding of the entertainment industry. He was ready to be hands-on with the project, and had even signed paperwork to confirm his involvement.

Students at the fine arts college will be getting a new curriculum later down the line, with a number of industry experts working directly with them. While the university has always had guest lectures, the new Boseman-inspired masterclass will incorporate these speakers into the education and coursework. Dean Phylicia Rashad, a mentor of Boseman’s and the new head of the fine arts college, will be in charge of the masterclass.

The news comes just a week after Howard University announced plans to name its newly re-established college of fine arts in honor of Boseman. “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development,” Boseman’s family said in a statement. “His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling.”