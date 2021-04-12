Hasbro has joined forces with Robosen Robotics to create the Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot.

Revealed at Friday’s Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, the $700 Transformers collectible is described as “the world’s most advanced and programmable” toy robot ever made, and for good reason. Robosen’s Optimus Prime can walk, drive, punch, and automatically transform via voice or mobile app commands.

Built with over 5,000 components, 60 microchips, and 27 servo motors, the 19-inch robot comes equipped with 80 different sound effects, including clips from the character’s original voice actor, Peter Cullen.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Hasbro and look forward to ushering in a new standard of robotics with the most advanced Transformers robots for consumers ever created,” Sean Tang, director of Robosen USA, said in a press release. “The team is working hard to deliver an amazing user experience for fans of this esteemed franchise and produce Transformers that will be a premium addition to their collection with its superior functionality.”

You can preorder the Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot from Hasbro Pulse. Orders are expected to ship on Aug. 2.