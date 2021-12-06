Harry Potter fans can finally get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated HBO Max reunion special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, none of whom appear in the first real teaser. Instead, the clip offers the first real look at what the set will look like, as well as some of the supporting cast members who’ll be joining the party.

It kicks off with someone holding up a copy of The Daily Prophet newspaper, and later shows Robbie Coltrane—who played Hagrid—and Matthew Lewis—who played Neville Longbottom—receive invitations to the reunion. Mark Williams, or rather Arthur Weasley, then appears on a Hogwarts express train at the iconic 9¾ stop, before the clip shows another head, which may or may not belong to another beloved star.

The special, announced in mid-November, also features screentime from Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, and director Chris Columbus. Series author JK Rowling is reportedly going to be absent from the reunion minus some archival footage, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She previously ca,e under fire for arguing that trans people should be defined by their biological sex.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” executive producer Casey Patterson said about the reunion. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

Watson previously took to Instagram to share how excited she is to see the magic return, explaining that the acclaimed series was “my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time.”

“I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path,” Watson wrote. “I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”

While the teaser doesn’t give away much of the special, or even show off the big three, it still should be enough to keep Potter fans entertained until Jan. 1, when it arrives on HBO Max. It will also air in spring 2022 on TBS and Cartoon Network before prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters.

