Just four months after the Season 3 grown-ish finale aired in March, the Cal-U crew is heading back to Freeform for Season 4. The hit comedy series is returning on July 8, and the network has shared an exclusive teaser trailer with Complex. The new 30-second clip teases that this season will kick off differently than the rest, as the group is going on vacation together for the first time, and it looks like someone is getting married during the trip.

Zoey Johnson and her college friends are about to embark on their senior year but not before they pack their bags and head south of the border for some wild times in Mexico. The short clip features a mariachi band playing the show’s theme song “Grown” by Chloe x Halle, along with views of a beach filled with ripped-up piñatas, empty margarita glasses, bikinis, a veil, and a wedding cake. The teaser ends with a question asking, “Who gets married in Mexico?”

Image via Freeform

The Season 3 finale left off with Aaron (Trevor Jackson) graduating college and Zoey making the decision to return to college to finish her degree. Zoey quickly realized how much she was missing out on at school and in her friends’ lives after she dropped out to be a professional stylist for celebrity clients like Joey Badass and his protégé, Indigo (Saweetie). Upon her return, she and Aaron decide to give their relationship a try after years of being on and off, while other relationships within the group fell apart. This trip to Mexico and the rest of the season is bound to be packed with drama and laughs as the Cal U gang enters their final year in college. There’s no telling who will make it and who might fall off track.



Season 4 of grown-ish premieres Thursday, July 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform, and it will be available the next day on Hulu. Watch the teaser trailer above.