Godzilla Vs. Kong has become the second film to gross over $100 million at the domestic pandemic box office.

John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place Part II was the first to do so, accomplishing the feat in just three weekends, while it took 12 for Godzilla Vs. Kong. Still, the latter made $48.1 million in its first five days, and just this past weekend cleared $250,000. The results for the film were game-changing at the time since LA and NYC did not have 100% auditorium capacity. The massive opening gave hope to other major studios who wanted their film in theaters and reaffirmed that theater-goers were eager to return to the movies after the pandemic.

The film’s success also snagged director Adam Wingard another job, as he soon after was picked to helm a ThunderCats film for Warner Bros. He will also help pen the script alongside his friend Simon Barrett. Based on the 1980s cartoon of the same name, the director called ThunderCats his “dream project” in an interview with Deadline. He even said that he spent the majority of 10th-grade handwriting a 272-page original screenplay based on the legendary cartoon series. “Nobody on this planet knows or has thought as much about ThunderCats as I have,” he said. “They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to do a new type of fantasy sci-fi spectacle film that people have never seen before.” Deadline reported that the film will also be part CGI and part animation.