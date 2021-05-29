With the U.S. turning a corner pandemic-wise, movie theaters across the country are poised for a huge summer.

Look no further than John Krasinki’s A Quiet Place Part II, which is on track for a robust opening weekend. After hauling in an impressive $19.3 million on Friday, Variety reports that the sequel is currently on track to bring in around $57 million four-day opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began. It would also surpass its predecessor, which grossed $50.2 million during its opening weekend back in 2018.

More importantly, the box office success is a huge win for Paramount and the industry at large. While films have been playing in theaters for months, the results have been middling at best. But A Quiet Place Part II’s potentially huge weekend signals that people are ready to head back to theaters.

This Memorial Day weekend also spawned another blockbuster release, Disney’s Cruella, which brought it in $7.7 million its opening day. The four-day projection for the Cruella de Vil origin story currently sits at around $27-$30 million, an impressive number considering it’s currently available for purchase on Disney+ for $30.

With that said, 25 percent of theaters are still closed across the country, and capacity restrictions still apply to many of the country’s biggest theaters. For film buffs not yet ready to return to theaters, A Quiet Place Part 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in 45 days.