London-based culture hub and magazine GAUCHOWORLD is set to drop its first-ever print issue, ‘New Beginnings’, next week.

Founded in Hackney, GAUCHOWORLD was created by East London director and photographer Dean George, who set up the platform to build a like-mined community celebrating the emerging intersection of music, fashion and sport.

The print issue will uplift musicians, artists, the fashion world and athletes on a bi-annual basis, providing readers with a deep-rooted and authentic exploration into the culture through a stylistic lens.

GAUCHOWORLD will comprise of exclusive interviews, mini-documentaries and playlists that will also sit on their social platforms, with the platform reflecting its own community values through their own ‘Our culture. Our community’ motto.

The ‘New Beginnings’ issue features Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nayana IZ, TJ Sawyerr, Junior Choi, Morgan Lake, Jaffa Sabba, Rasharn Powell, InADDITION, Bemi Shaw and DEEMA.

You can purchase the ‘New Beginnings’ issue over on www.gauchoworld.com from March 15 2021. Get a closer look inside Issue 1 below.