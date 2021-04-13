Arclight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres, which are owned by Decurion, will be closing down its multiple locations amid financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Deadline reports.

The beloved Cinerama Dome, which opened up in 1963 and is located on Sunset Boulevard, will also be closing. The popular theater was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood film, among other movies.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” Decurion said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

The statement continued, “To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers. To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”

Moviegoers and filmmakers alike took to social media to mourn the loss and express their hopes that someone comes along to buy the properties to save the theaters.

