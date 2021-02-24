The cast of Spider-Man has got jokes.

On Tuesday night, Tom Holland and Zendaya took to Instagram to share some long-awaited information on Spider-Man 3. Holland, who plays the titular web-slinger, posted a still from the sequel that showed him alongside Zendaya (MJ) and co-star Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds). The post featured the following caption: “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.”

The following slide was a title card that read, Spider-Man: Phone Home, which was right in line with the franchise’s “home” titles; the 2017 film was called Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its 2019 follow-up was Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The announcement, of course, left many people scratching their heads, as it seemed unlikely that Marvel and Sony would take inspiration from one of the most memorable lines in movie history. It became clear, however, that Holland was trolling fans once Zendaya shared a similar post with a conflicting title announcement.

“So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title,” she wrote in another still featuring her and her co-stars/ “So proud of this one...FOS is back!”

Like Holland’s, this post also included a title card; but this time it read: Spider-Man Home Slice.

Batalon also got in on the action, sharing another exclusive movie still and his own version of the Spider-Man 3 title: Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.

It was an amusing way to tease the forthcoming MCU film, but fans are still left wondering what the sequel will be called.

Though the team behind Spider-Man 3 have remained tight-lipped about what’s in store, Holland recently described it as one of “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.”

“Obviously, I can’t really say anything” about the Far From Home sequel,” he told Variety earlier this month. “… You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it.”

Spider-Man 3 is expected to premiere Dec. 17, 2021, which means we’ll likely get an official title announcement in the near future.

You can check out reaction’s to the cast’s prank below.