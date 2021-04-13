As the infamous Marlo once said: “My name is my name.”

Actor and Family Matters star Jaleel White revealed to Forbes on Tuesday that he has launched a new cannabis line called ItsPurpl. White created ItsPurpl through a partnership with 710 Labs and together they will produce variations of the popular Purple Urkle cannabis strain. The line is set to launch on April 20, 2021 and will be available at dispensaries in California.

Purple Urkle has been around for a while but since legalization started sweeping the country, there hasn’t been a clear company or brand pushing the strain. White saw this lane and decided that this would be a perfect opportunity to claim it.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” the actor, who famously played the character of Steve Urkle on Family Matters, said. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

710 Labs founder Brad Melshenker felt like a collaboration with the actor made perfect sense. Melshenker explained to Forbes that his company doesn’t thrive on celebrity partnerships. However, he and White are actually friends which makes the collaboration a genuine connection.

“We tend to let the product speak for itself. But over the years Jaleel and I became friends and organically our conversations developed into a project,” Melshenker said. “He was on a journey to find the real Purple Urkel from back in the early 2000s. Not only that, he wanted to find the most flavorful purple cultivars and had been collecting seeds with his friend Sean over the years just for this purpose.”