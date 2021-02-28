Eve is finally making her return to scripted television.

Deadline reported this week that Eve will co-lead ABC’s new hip-hop drama, Queens, alongside Power co-star Naturi Naughton. The series was written by Zahir McGhee and centers around four women in their 40s reuniting to regain the feeling they had when they were members of a 1990s group that made them legends in the genre. Eve will play Brianna who is a member of the group founded by Naughton’s character, Jill, aka Da Thrill.

Both Naughton and Eve bring personal experience to these roles. Naughton was a member of the popular—but troubled—group 3LW. The group went on to be a platinum-selling act and inspired Disney’s Cheetah Girls before disbanding in 2007. Eve, on the other hand, was a rap juggernaut. Not only was she Ruff Ryder’s “Pitbull in a Skirt,” but she also had pop smashes like “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani. To date, she has sold close to 5 million albums worldwide.

After 3LW, Naughton became a household name for her role as Tasha St. Patrick on Starz’s Power. Although she continues to be featured in the Power universe, Queens will hopefully expand her name outside of the series. As for Eve, she had her own self-titled sitcom that ran from 2002-2006. She also appeared in movies like XXX, the Barbershop franchise, and more before landing a role on the daytime talk show The Talk where she was a co-host for three years.