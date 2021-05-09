Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches, including one where the Tesla CEO plays Wario, who’s on trial for the murder of Mario after spinning him out with a banana peel during a Mario Kart race.

The skit puts Wario on the stand for a cross-examination, which results in him revealing that Mario’s brother Luigi has been having an affair with Mario’s wife Princess Peach, played by Musk’s girlfriend Grimes. Decked out in Peach’s signature blonde wig, pink gown and yellow crown, the 33-year-old singer steals the scene with her comedic timing.

The guest appearance came just hours after Grimes took to Instagram to reveal that she’d be making a cameo on the episode.

“Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “So this is what my phone thinks I said. ‘SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet.’ Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”