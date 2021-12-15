Drake’s skincare routine has garnered some playful roasting from his good friend Druski.

On Tuesday, the comedian and social media star shared a screen-grab of his recent FaceTime call with Drizzy, who was apparently in the middle of a pamper session. The photo, reshared by Akademiks, shows Drake lounging in a robe, rocking a cream mask and cotton pads over his eyes. Though it seemed like a pretty standard skincare regimen, Druski was amused by the sight and jokingly lampooned Drake’s status as a ladies man.

“Ladies…. this y’all king?” Druski captioned the Instagram story.

The friendship between Drake and Druski has been well-documented in the media. In addition to appearing in Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” video, Druski has also joined the OVO boss in a number of entertaining live streams. Back in October, Drake participated in the comedian’s “Coulda Been Records” audition series, in which he joked about a post-Certified Lover Boy slump.

“I’m at the bar by myself. I really got shit going on, man,” Drake said during the Instagram live broadcast. “It’s really been downhill after the album dropped. I’m not going to lie. It’s been slow motion. It’s been a bit of a downward spiral.”

Druski jokingly told Drake he could sign him to his fake Coulda Been Records imprint, and then proceeded to show off his living quarters right before Drake dropped out of the stream.

Druski spoke about his and Drake’s friendship during a 2020 No Jumper interview, revealing they first linked up over social media.

“I think he hit me up on Instagram. I noticed he had liked by shit a long time ago. I had, like, no followers. Like, I probably had less than 100,000,” he explained. “… He DM’d one day and was, like, ‘Yo, this is my favorite page. You’re literally one of the funniest dudes on the internet. I was just like, ‘What the fuck?’ … He’s a cool guy—down to earth—and now it’s just like on some friendship [level].”