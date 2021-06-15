Continuing to celebrate drop culture and all the hype that comes with it, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar has partnered with streetwear brand Lyrical Lemonade for a ComplexLand exclusive. The two brands will be dropping a limited-edition merch collab for free during the virtual festival, and we’ve got the inside track on how you can get your hands on it.

All of the prizes will be locked away inside the Dr Pepper Vault, which is located somewhere in Complexland. Explore the virtual playground and once you’ve found the vault, click on the Lyrical Lemonade hotspot to secure surprise drops and scheduled releases, including pairs of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “British Khakis,” Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Blues,” and Adidas Yeezy 450 “Cloud Whites.”

Over the course of Complexland (June 16-18), you’ll have multiple chances to win, but in case you don’t, you’ll still go home with the Dr Pepper Zero Sugar you deserve. (Don’t worry, Dr Pepper will handle the shipping.) Talk about the sweet life.