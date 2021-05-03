Dave Chappelle’s new Midnight Miracle podcast with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey is launching soon.

The new podcast series—which will be available on the Luminary app soon, and later available on Apple Podcasts when the Luminary channel makes its global debut in May—was recorded during the comedian’s 2020 “summer camp” sessions in Ohio. On Monday, Luminary gave fans a special glimpse behind the curtain in the form of a key moment in the show’s development.

In the exclusive video Complex is sharing first, you’ll hear the three hosts experiencing—for the very first time—what ultimately became the show’s theme song. The track in question is A. Petrenko’s “Red Poppies,” which is now a part of the Midnight Miracle universe.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said last month when announcing the impending launch of the podcast. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

All told, more than 100 hours of audio were edited down to build the Midnight Miracle episodes. Though a full guest slate has not yet been announced, fans can expect in-depth conversations with a number of the country’s “most influential cultural icons.”

And in the words of Luminary CEO Simon Sutton, the show “pushes the boundaries of podcasting” into new territory.

“It is the exact type of project we built Luminary to support, and we are so excited to share it with listeners across the world,” Sutton said last month.

Image via Luminary

