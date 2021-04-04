Daniel Kaluuya is stepping into Studio 8H.

Kaluuya is taking on SNL hosting duties for the first time alongside musical guest St. Vincent. In their promo, the pair were joined by cast member Aidy Bryant. “Put down the books and watch us on TV,” said Kaluuya.





Kaluuya is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is a nominee for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role.

During his monologue, he addressed the differences between British racism and American racism, his muted Golden Globes speech, and how it was such an honor to be on SNL. You can watch it above.