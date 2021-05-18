Fox announced at its upfront presentation Monday that the upcoming animated series Krapopolis will become “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain,” per Deadline.

The network will attempt to capitalize on the ever-growing popularity of NFTs with the launch of Blockchain Creative Labs, which will be responsible for creating a marketplace to sell one-of-a-kind minted digital goods, “ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans.” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told advertisers that he sees this as an opportunity to “help art meet brands meet technology.”

Created by Dan Harmon, the mind behind cult comedy classic Community and the wildly popular animated series Rick and Morty, Krapopolis will focus on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters set in mythical ancient Greece as they try to “run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

Beacon Pictures announced in March that development was underway on the 10-part comedy series Hold On for Dear Life, which was being financed using blockchain technology. Investors will be able to directly receive profits from the series in the form of digital money that was turned into a cryptocurrency token through Ethereum.

NFTs have become so popular that people from all walks of life have looked to capitalize. The woman known for the “Disaster Girl” meme made nearly $500,000. Merriam-Webster went super meta by selling the definition of NFT as an NFT. Cara Delevingne auctioned off “Mine,” an NFT focused on her vagina, to raise money for her foundation.