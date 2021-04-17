Felix Silla, who famously played Cousin Itt on the 1960s ABC sitcom The Addams Family, has died at the age of 84.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the longtime Las Vegas resident passed away Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Silla’s Buck Rogers co-star Gil Gerard confirmed the actor’s death on Twitter, writing, “Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels.”

In addition to playing Cousin Itt, Silla’s other best-known roles include playing the robot Twiki on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, an evil miniature “Hitler” in 1975’s The Black Bird, an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Dink in Spaceballs. Silla also worked as stuntman on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Poltergeist, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Howard the Duck, and Batman Returns.

Silla moved to Las Vegas in 2003, played harmonica in a two-person band, and is survived by his wife, Sue, and their children, Bonnie and Michael.