Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show on TBS is coming to an end.

Conan will air its last episode next month on June 24 with an hour long special that will take a look back at its time on the air.

WarnerMedia, which is TBS’ parent company, previously announced that Conan would be coming to an end in 2021. The talk show premiered back on November 8, 2010 and has since recorded over 1,400 episodes. It airs Mondays through Thursdays at 11pm.

“We are winding down our TBS show,” O’Brien said on Monday, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of the program. Imagine a cooking show with puppets, and you’ll have the wrong idea.”

Although he’s ending his show on TBS, O’Brien will be developing and hosting a weekly show on HBO Max.

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late night audiences for nearly three decades,” HBO’s Casey Bloys previously said. “We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand-new variety format each week.”

The comedian will also continue to do his Conan Without Borders on TBS.

“Twenty-eight years is a monumental achievement in late night television,” Brett Weitz, the general manager of TNT, TBS, and TruTV, said back in November when it was announced that Conan would be ceasing production. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the Conan Without Borders specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”