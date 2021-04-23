Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan has said that Kanye West “tried” to hook up with her while he was still with Kim Kardashian.

In an interview on the Domenick Nati Show this week, Jordan recalled when Kanye made advances on her while he was in a relationship. She did not clarify when it might have happened, or whether this was when the former couple was dating or married, but she did express no interest in him regardless. Asked if she would consider dating him now that he and Kim are going through a divorce, she simply replied, “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you,” she said.

“He tried years ago," she continued. " Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door... I told you that whole story. ... I met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And uh, Girl code, I couldn't do it. Let's just say that." She quickly moved on from the topic and did not provide any further details.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, although sources say the split was “amicable.” The two appear to be set on joint custody for their children together, too. Recently Chrissy Teigen opened up about Kim and Kanye’s divorce, and said that Kim “tried her best” to make the relationship work. She said she’s been in contact with the Kardashian, who is “doing OK,” but her husband John Legend hasn’t had much contact with ‘Ye, who she said has a tendency to go “off the grid.”

Watch the full interview with Jordan above.