Chrissy Teigen shared some new info on the demise of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage after two audience members on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live asked her about the former couple’s divorce.

The questioners came prepared for her appearance, asking the star if her husband John Legend had been in touch with longtime collaborator and friend Kanye, and how Kim was doing amid the divorce.

Teigen stayed candid about the whole thing in the clip that was posted Tuesday, telling the audience members she has “definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye” and that ’Ye tends to go “off the grid” every now and again.

“If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid. It’s hard to ever contact Kanye,” she said, later adding that her friend Kim is “doing OK.”

“I know Kim gave her all for everything, and it’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best,” she added.

Chrissy’s comments follow the news that ‘Ye was reportedly “super annoyed” that people thought Kim initiated their divorce, which Kanye had been tweeting about as far back as last year. Kim, of course, filed for divorce first, with Yeezy responding this month and asking for joint custody, according to Page Six.

Just last week, Chrissy came back to Twitter after a brief hiatus, where she calims she was “saying tweets to shampoo bottles.” Well, its good to have her back.