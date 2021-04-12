Imagine carving out a legacy for your family with films like Forrest Gump and Cast Away just for your son to do things like this.

Over the weekend, Chet Hanks once again threw dirt on his last name by taking a dive into the rap game. It seems like Tom Hanks’s son typed “West Coast Type Beats” into his search bar to create a theme song for his new “White Boy Summer” movement. And instead of keeping this on a hard drive that was then thrown in the middle of the ocean, Hanks actually shot a video for the track which he previewed on his Instagram page.

“SHOULD I DROP THE VIDEO ON TUESDAY OR WAIT TIL FRIDAY” Hanks asked in a question that should’ve been rhetorical. “#WBS MOST DEFINITELY GOING UP #SHEEESH LETS SEE IF YALL REALLY READY TAG AND REPOST YOUR MOM AND HER FRIENDS IF YOU REALLY BOUT IT ‼️‼️CHURCHHHHHHHH”

From the clip, it’s unclear what video’s full direction. Yet, it’s evident that Hanks is making a mockery of “the flow that put the rap game on a crutch” by wearing a cut-off khaki Dickies suit, sunglasses, and having a black Impala on gold spokes in the backdrop. He also appears to be drinking liquor out of a brown paper bag like he’s seen Menace II Society too many times.

This latest installment of Chet Hanks’s “White Boy Summer” movement continues his parody of Black culture. Hanks ditched his Jamaican accent to fetishize Black women. But in the process of turning the Hanks family name into a social media joke, he did get a lap dance from Love & Hip Hop star, Akbar V. So, even exchange, I guess.