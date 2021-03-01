Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe on Sunday, for his riveting performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, delivered the night’s most emotional moment when she accepted the Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama prize for her late husband.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” a tearful Ledward said. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

As her speech continued, the telecast cut to a number of Boseman’s peers, all of whom were visibly emotional.

“I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And, honey, you keep ’em coming. Thank you,” she added.

Ledward also accepted a posthumous Gotham award for Boseman in January.

Boseman died of colon cancer in August of last year. He was just 43-years-old.