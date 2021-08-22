Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman delivered an emotional performance in honor of the late actor during Saturday’s Stand Up to Cancer telethon.

The event’s co-host Anthony Anderson started off by offering his own tribute to Boseman, who died last August after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years,” Anderson said. “The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me: a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.”

Anderson then introduced Simone, who took the stage and performed “I’ll Be Seeing You,” a classic ballad the host described as “a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward.”

Back in March, Boseman’s life and career were commemorated at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

Accepting the award on her late husband’s behalf, Simone shared: “As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God. He would thank his mom and dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him. Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person. But the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all. Not in our community.”