After a few false exit dates in the past, Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger has once again given a timeframe for his departure. This time, he’s confirming he will leave the company in late December 2021.

The former CEO, who stepped down last year as Bob Chapek took over, confirmed his departure during his opening remarks for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

“I will leave at the end of December with a strong sense of pride and a deep sense of appreciation for the very special place Disney holds in the hearts of people all over the world,” Iger said.

Recently, Bloomberg reported Iger was set to leave the company entirely in December 2021, but that he hadn’t made any decisions yet about what his next career moves would be. Iger said then that he’d consider a role in President Joe Biden’s administration if the right fit came along.

“Giving back in some fashion—serving our country in some fashion—is certainly something that I would consider seriously,” Iger said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “But a lot of it would depend on what it is, what the opportunity is, and whether I thought it would be something that I would both be stimulated by and be good at.”

Back in February, Iger said in a statement that current CEO Chapek had “proven himself exceptionally qualified to lead the Company into its next century” and that Disney’s portfolio of “great businesses” will continue to “serve the company and its shareholders well for years to come.”