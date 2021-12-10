Blac Chyna is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

According to The Sun, the 33-year-old reality TV star has been accused of holding a woman hostage at a Sacramento hotel last month. The alleged incident occurred Nov. 27 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, where Chyna—born Angela Renée White—had invited a group of people back to her room for a party. Attendee Ron Knighton told the outlet everyone was having a good time, that is until Chyna abruptly became aggressive toward his friend.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” he recalled. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*** up’ or she’d beat both our a**es. The vibe immediately changed, so at that point we thought it was best to leave. But when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.”

Knighton claimed he had waited in the hallway for about 20 minutes before his friend managed to exit the room. In exclusive cellphone footage posted by The Sun, a woman can be seen fleeing the room while crying. Chyna is heard in the background telling them to stay in the hallway, to which Knighton replied: “We aren’t staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?”

Knighton, who filmed the incident, turns to his sobbing friend near the elevator and tells her, “It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy.” The video shows no evidence of drug use.

Police confirmed they were notified about the disturbance about two days later. Though no injuries were reported, the department said there is an open investigation into the incident.

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani has denied the allegations on her client’s behalf.

“This story is false. This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna,” the lawyer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “We are very thankful that video evidence has allowed us to disprove past false allegations of ‘assault & battery’ by her then fiancé Rob Kardashian, a false accusation of ‘assault with a deadly weapon,’ and now this false charge. The video being circulated on social media shows that Blac Chyna did not hold anyone against their will. We are hopeful that one day people will stop falsely accusing Blac Chyna of criminal conduct. Until that day, we will continue to disprove these false allegations to law enforcement and in the courtroom.”