It’s hard to believe, but it has been nearly five years since Danielle Bregoli’s appearance on Phil McGraw’s Emmy-nominated syndicated daytime talk show, Dr. Phil. Her episode (titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime”) aired in September 2016, and since then, her viral catchphrase “Catch me outside, how about that?” moment has come and gone, but she has somehow managed to outlive it. She has expanded her 15 minutes of fame by staying relevant in the public eye, via her popular YouTube page and by turning her infamy into a rap career. After becoming an internet sensation and getting signed to Atlantic Records as rapper Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is now revisiting a negative experience she went through after her appearance on Dr. Phil.



Her mother sent her away to Turn-About Ranch in Utah, which McGraw recommended, because of her problematic behavior. The ranch is a facility for “troubled teens” and became popular among the other 100 facilities operating in the state because of how often it appeared on the Dr. Phil show. Now that she is 18 and inspired by other people telling their stories, Bregoli is breaking her silence on the alleged abuse she endured and witnessed at Turn-About. She shared a YouTube video sharing details about her time there earlier this year, while also demanding an apology from the TV host for his involvement with the ranch. Check out what’s been happening behind the scenes since Bhad Bhabie appeared on Dr. Phil in 2016.