Master of None is returning to Netflix after a four-year hiatus.

According to Indie Wire, the third season of the Emmy-winning comedy series will premiere next month. The verified Twitter account @netflixqueue confirmed the news in a Wednesday tweet that listed the upcoming release for May 2021. The streaming service has yet to announce an official premiere date for Master of None season 3, but placed it under the “coming soon” category.

Master of None debuted in 2015 and dropped its second season about two years later. The show was co-created by Alan Yang and comedian Aziz Ansari, who also portrays the series’ main character of Dev Shah. According to Indie Wire, the forthcoming season will likely stray from the previous storylines, as it will reportedly focus more on Dev’s friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe. It’s also reported that third season, titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, will span only five episodes—all of which were directed by Ansari as well co-written by Ansari and Waithe. The duo previously won an Emmy award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy for the “Thanksgiving” episode in season 2.

Fans had feared Master of None wouldn’t return to Netflix in wake of sexual misconduct allegations levied against Ansari. In 2018, a Brooklyn photographer claimed the comedian had “pressured” her into performing sexual acts with him during their date. Ansari addressed the situation in his 2019 Netflix comedy special.

“You know, I haven’t said much about that whole thing, but I’ve talked about it on this tour, ‘cause you’re here and it means a lot to me,” he said. “I’m sure there are some of you that are curious how I feel about that whole situation … There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. After a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me, made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person.”

Stay tuned as more information about Master of None season 3 becomes available.