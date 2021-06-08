Armie Hammer has reportedly entered an in-patient treatment program.

According to Vanity Fair, several sources say the embattled actor left the Cayman Islands last month and flew to a facility that provides treatment for drug-, alcohol-, and sex-related issues. Social media users claim they saw Hammer at the Grand Cayman airport with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children, who gave him an emotional goodbye just before he boarded the plane.

“Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he’s had some sort of privileged life—and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen,” a close friend of the actor told the publication. “But that’s not necessarily the way things go. Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn’t mean life isn’t without problems.”

Hammer reportedly checked into the program on May 31 and has remained their since.

The news comes just months after Hammer was hit with a slew of sexual abuse and harassment allegations that included disturbing claims about his cannibalism fetish. The 34-year-old actor has continued to deny accusations of rape and misconduct, which were brought to light by one of his alleged victims named Effie, who posted a number of graphic DMs purportedly written by Hammer.

In wake of the scandal, the actor announced his decision to exit the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he wrote in a statement about his departure. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Since then, Hammer has been dropped by WME talent agency and lost a handful of other projects, including the Broadway play The Minutes and the upcoming drama series The Offer.

In mid-March, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they were investigating Hammer after Effie claimed he had violently raped her several years ago.

“I thought that he was going to kill me … On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Effie said during a press conference. “He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Hammer’s attorney has denied the allegations against his client.